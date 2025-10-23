PANVAC teenagers claimed first-place finishes in a 'Beast' of a race, while Steve battled his way through Stamford Bridge

Ruth Jones ran well in London.

PANVAC teenagers picked up a pair of first-place finishes in a ‘Beast’ of a race in Ely.

Noah Randall finished third in the Sutton Beast 10km in a time of 38:32.0. As well as being in the medals Randall was the leading under 18.

Rebekah Clough was the winning under 18 girl, meaning PANVAC athletes picked up both under 18 awards. Clough ran a time of 51:36.1.

Clough’s parents were both in action, and mum Elisabeth Sennitt Clough was the third lady and first over 50 home with a 46:55.03 clocking. Dad Tim Clough crossed the line in a time of 48:37.8.

Wittering-based Steve Robinson battled his way through York and the nearby village of Stamford Bridge to clock a time of 2:51.45 and finish 110th in Sunday’s Yorkshire Marathon.

Robinson, who represents the RAF and coaches a number of athletes from Peterborough-based clubs, ran a strong race although he slowed a little in the last few miles. He echoed the sentiments of many thousands of marathon runners past and present by saying that he enjoyed the first 20 miles but hated the last six.

Kat Channing-Phillips of Helpston Harriers was also in action in Yorkshire, running a time of 4:03.32.

Sunday proved to be a successful day for one of the Yaxley athletes who Robinson coaches. Darren Wells has run several marathons in recent years, but felt he has not done himself justice. He put his bad memories behind him in Amsterdam when achieving his big goal by going under three hours with a time of 2:57.33.

PACTRAC’s Yvonne Lee completed the Chicago Marathon in a time of 5:42.03.

Helpston’s Ruth Jones ran in Sunday's Cabbage Patch 10 mile road race at Twickenham, finishing as 39th lady in a 736-strong field. Jones clocked a time of 1:07.07 on a scenic Thames-side course which crossed the river at both Richmond and Kingston.