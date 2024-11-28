PANVAC stars show their class in prestigious race

Thomas Preston after winning the 2023 Great Eastern Fun Run. Photo David Lowndes.

​Thomas Preston and Seb Beedell both made the top 20 in one of the country's most prestigious cross country races.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC pair finished 16th and 19th respectively in the Liverpool Cross Challenge. They were joined in the under 20 field by clubmate Harry Hewitt who placed 60th of the 160 entrants, while Harvey Hancock finished 76th in the under 23 race.

Teenager Preston is forging an outstanding reputation on the club athletics scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PANVAC star claimed an historic bronze medal at the 2024 National Cross Country Championships in September.

Preston’s third place finish in the under 17 race meant he became the first member of his club to gain a place on a podium at the Championships.

And earlier this month Preston, Beedell and Hewitt were a hair's breadth away from winning a National Championship title for their club.

​The talented trio won the Junior Men’s silver medals at the National Cross Country Relays in Mansfield.

HALF MARATHONS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minio Migliorini placed 128th in windswept Norwich. The Yaxley man clocked a time of 1:28.34 to finish as the second over 55.

Bushfield pair Martin Gichuhi & Scott Meadows finished 164th & 165th in identical times of 1:29.58. Dave Mackman of Werrington Joggers placed 198 with a 1:31.55 clocking.

Yaxley’s Danny Snipe finished 24th at Battersea with a time of 1:21.22.