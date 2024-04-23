PANVAC shot put prodigy off to a very good start, plus results round-up for local athletes

​PANVAC shot putting prodigy Lawson Capes got his outdoor season off to a good start when throwing 17.10m at the Charnwood Open Meeting at Loughborough.
By Barry Warne
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 09:55 BST
Lawson Capes in action.Lawson Capes in action.
Lawson Capes in action.

​It was the teenager’s’ first outdoor throw with a 5kg shot, and he easily surpassed his best indoors throw with the 5kg weight of 16.84m.

Capes is looking forward to a busy summer and hopes to represent England in international fixtures.

Harry Hewitt ran a 4:00.47 1500m at Loughborough, while Nichola Gibson clocked 2:37.89 in the 800m.

Alex Boole ran a 300m personal best (PB) of 42.91 and Jenny Smith recorded a time of 46.29. Sienna Slater ran 12.01 in the 80m hurdles.

KETTERING OPEN

PANVAC’s Dylan Phillips got his outdoor season off to a good start winning the Kettering Open Meeting high jump competition with a 1.90m clearance.

PANVAC JUMPS

PANVAC’s Joel Grenfell won the long jump with a distance of 6.53m as his club hosted a jumps meeting on Sunday.

Jessica McLean won the ladies high jump with a 1.35m clearance. There were PBs for the Clough sisters Rebekah and Sarah who recorded jumps of 1.29 and 1.26m respectively. Rohan Hadfield jumped to a 1.60m PB.

PODIUM 5K

Helpston’s Ben Heron clocked 15.26 in the Podium 5k staged at Dulwich Park in South London. Simon Fell of PANVAC was also in action and recorded a time of 16.36.

