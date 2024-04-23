PANVAC shot put prodigy off to a very good start, plus results round-up for local athletes

Lawson Capes in action.

​It was the teenager’s’ first outdoor throw with a 5kg shot, and he easily surpassed his best indoors throw with the 5kg weight of 16.84m.

Capes is looking forward to a busy summer and hopes to represent England in international fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Hewitt ran a 4:00.47 1500m at Loughborough, while Nichola Gibson clocked 2:37.89 in the 800m.

Lawson Capes in action.

Alex Boole ran a 300m personal best (PB) of 42.91 and Jenny Smith recorded a time of 46.29. Sienna Slater ran 12.01 in the 80m hurdles.

KETTERING OPEN

PANVAC’s Dylan Phillips got his outdoor season off to a good start winning the Kettering Open Meeting high jump competition with a 1.90m clearance.

PANVAC JUMPS

PANVAC’s Joel Grenfell won the long jump with a distance of 6.53m as his club hosted a jumps meeting on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica McLean won the ladies high jump with a 1.35m clearance. There were PBs for the Clough sisters Rebekah and Sarah who recorded jumps of 1.29 and 1.26m respectively. Rohan Hadfield jumped to a 1.60m PB.

PODIUM 5K