Isaac Fell.

​The fixture was dominated by hosts City of Norfolk AC and fellow Norfolk club Great Yarmouth and District. However, despite having by far the longest journey, PANVAC saw off Ryston Runners, Waveney and Attleborough to get the season off to a pleasing start.

There were 12 individual winners amongst the travelling contingent, with Katie Marsh and Evie Odlin winning two events apiece. Marsh won the senior ladies long jump with a distance of 4.75m, and also won the B 100m.

Evie Odlin won the senior ladies 200m with a 27.8 clocking, while Alexa Boole won the B race in a time just one tenth of a second down on Odlin. Odlin also won the B 400m.

Edie Tell won the under 17 100m with a 13.3 clocking, and also ran an impressive time of 27.1 as a non-scoring 200m runner.

Johnny Anderson took first place in the senior men's 100m with a time of 12.0.

The middle distance events proved a happy hunting ground for several PANVAC athletes.

Izzy Hurn was first over the line in the under 15 800m in a time of 2.32.1 with Wendy Perkins winning the senior women's B race in 2:44.6.

Jake McDonald clocked 2:47.8 to take the under 13 800m honours, while Louie Hemmings won the under 15 1,500m in 4:46.8.

Away from the track Eljay Secker won the senior men's B shot with a distance of 9.81m and Finlay Smith was successful in the under 13 javelin, throwing 19.85m.

The ever reliable Simon Achurch won the senior men's hammer and javelin

There were a host of 2nd place finishers, with perhaps Ted Ash the pick of the bunch. Ash got a big personal best (PB) when clocking 2:04.9 in under 17 800m.

PODIUM 5K

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes travelled to Leicester to compete in a prestigious event run on a flat and fast circuit.

The fixture comprised an afternoon of five graded races, with many top runners on show attracted by the opportunity to compete on a fast course.

Nathan Bunting took full advantage earning a new PB with a time of 15.22 which was good enough for 16th place. Ben Heron was three positions further back, clocking 15.29.

Harvey Hancock lowered his PB by an enormous 44-second margin, running a time of 16:13 for 49th position.

Kirk Brawn clocked 16:12 for 7th place in the his graded race, with Simon Fell going round in 16.20 and taking 20th spot

It seems only a matter of time until Fell senior is beaten by his 46th placed teenage son Isaac. Fell junior went round the Leicester circuit in 16.52, a time over 30 seconds quicker than his PB.

Chloe Tyler ran a time of 18.33 finishing 15th in the final race, while Loughborough University student Hannah Knight went under 20 minutes for the first time. Her 19.33 gave her 28th spot