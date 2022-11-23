PANVAC men take gold at the Eastern Athletics Association Cross Country Championships

The winning PANVAC team of Alex Curtis, Dan Lewis, Paul Larkins, Toby Hall, Steve Hall, Kai Chilvers, Luke Brown and Paul Parkin.

The recent unremitting rain made for a testing course, but the PANVAC runners refused to get bogged down and took the title ahead of big regional rivals Hunts AC.

Luke Brown was first home for PANVAC , finishing 3rd, behind runner up Isaac Ellard of Helpston Harriers. Daniel Lewis placed 7th ahead of Alex Curtis in 15th and 18th placed Toby Hall.

With six to score, the winning team was completed by Paul Larkins and Steve Hall who finished 26th and 28th respectively. Steve Hall took the over 50's silver.

Paul Parkin placed 34th and bagged the over 55 individual silver medal.

The PANVAC under 13 girls won team bronze thanks to strong runs from 9th placed Izzy Hurn,Ruby O'Dell and Emily Douce who came in four seconds apart in 15th and 16th.

The under 15 girls finished 4th, with Erin Walker 6th, just seven seconds off 3rd place. Lola Gaches finished 15th with Faith Perkins 21st.

Wendy Perkins placed 8th in the senior ladies race and was the first over 40 home.

Under 17 Olivia Walker just missed out on a medal finish 4th with Elizabeth Eames in 7th.

William Harris and Rhys Buswell placed 15th and 16th for the under 15 boys as the team finished 6th. Thomas Hughes finished 20th with Bayley Graham 23rd.

The men’s under 20's race was run as a county championship, and Cambridgeshire took bronze. They were led home by Kai Chilvers in 5th. Chilvers was awarded individual silver as some of the county championship runners only qualified for medals in the team event.

Hunts AC's Peterborough based runners Dylan Tomasseli and Joseph Reindel completed the Cambridgeshire team, finishing in 8th and 9th positions. Finlay Smith placed 7th in the under 13 boys race.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's senior throwers are keeping their hands in during the off-season, and went head to head against one another in a Throws Pentathlon at the Embankment Athletics Arena.

Simon Achurch threw furthest in the Hammer and Shot. His Hammer distance of 40.91 was just 12 centimetres further than Andrea Jenkins threw.

Surprisingly, the most heavily populated age group was the over 70's. Kevin Bates won the over 70's shot and weighted throw, with Tim Needham placing 2nd in the hammer and discus.

Specialist hurdler Sean Reidy, who is rapidly becoming a jack of all athletics trades, was also in action and threw a 2022 hammer best of 27.80m.

Two Peterborough postmen delivered the goods in Sunday's St Neots Half Marathon. Both athletes are nearer 60 than 50, but still featured towards the top of the over 50 results.

