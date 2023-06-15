The successful PANVAC Ladies team, from left, Wendy Perkins, Liz Fell, Betty Gash, Claire Smith, Judith Jagger, Kay Gibson, Tracey Barnes, Ros Loutit.

​The over 35 4 x 400m relay team of Simon Northcott, Dave Brown, Matthew Parsons and Andrew Spour clocked a winning time of 3:54.6 to earn themselves a league record.

However, it wasn't quite enough for the men to secure an overall victory as Ryston Runners pipped them by just one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC won the four relay races at the meeting, the men's and ladies over 35s and over 50s 4 x 400m.

The successful PANVAC mens squad, from left, Andy Todd, Dave Neal, Dave Knighton, Julian Smith, Matt Parsons, Andrew Spour, Simon Northcott, Dave Brown.

Team captain and ace sprinter Claire Smith added the high jump to her over 35 200m win as she led the ladies team to a massive 53 point win.

Ros Loutit clocked 2:53.4 in her over 50 800m win and PANVAC completed a clean sweep of the two-lap races with Wendy Perkins first in the over 35 race while Betty Gash was the leading over 60.

Andrea Jenkins won the over 35 shot and discus while Judith Jagger won the over 60 discus. Jagger also picked up several second places, as did Kay Gibson who took on five events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirk Brawn led the PANVAC men to a clean sweep in the men's 800m races. Brawn clocked 2:14.3 while over 50 winner Dave Neal clocked 2:29.1. Dave Knighton took the over 60 honours finishing a fraction of a second behind Neal.

Julian Smith won the over 50 200m and stepped down an age group for his first place in the over 35 shot.

Over 60 Jim Gillespie enjoyed wins in the discus and shot.

Tim Clough and Peter Brantom won maximum points for PANVAC as A and B walkers.

Despite a rare defeat for the men, they are well placed to qualify for the finals as are the ladies.

​GREEN WHEEL RELAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helpston Harriers maintained their winning Green Wheel Relay record when they were comfortably the fastest team on a stiflingly hot day. They also earned the prize for first men's veteran team.

The Harriers completed the near 50 mile course around the cycle ways encircling Peterborough in a time of 4:42.54, giving them a winning margin of 26 minutes from March AC.

Helpston started second to last of the 40 teams in the handicapped event and passed the other 38 before crossing the line first at the Embankment track.

Phil Martin, Barry Warne and Steve Robinson laid down a solid platform on the first three stages before Aaron Scott, Sean Beard, Martin Gichuhi and Nathan Freeman made hay on the later legs, between them overtaking the entire field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaxley's senior men and veteran ladies were the other local winners.

​TOTTENHAM 10K

Spurs fanatic Danny Snipe won the Tottenham 10k staged in North London on Saturday.