PANVAC Masters just miss out on relay medals, hotshot Harry is third in British rankings

Harry Hewitt.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s over 45 men just missed out on the medals when finishing fourth in the British Masters Road Relays at Mallory Park.

​The team of Simon Fell, James Skinner, Kirk Brawn & Dan Lewis were amongst the front-runners early on, with Simon Fell running the third fastest opening leg and fifth quickest of the day overallby clocking 16.02 in his 5k leg.

James Skinner ran a time of 18.13, the ninth quickest of the 26 second-leg runners, and kept his team in contention for honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirk Brawn then ran the fastest third leg of the day with a time of 16:27 while Dan Lewis with 16:29 was third quickest on the fourth and final leg, but the PANVAC team were just pipped for bronze by Salford Harriers.

Kirk Brawn (left).

An over 55 team comprising Dave Knighton, Chris Mooney and Paul Larkins finished a creditable eighth.

PANVAC athletes have an Eastern Masters League meeting at King's Lynn on Wednesday, June 5.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC hotshot Harry Hewitt took nearly four seconds off his 1,500m personal best (PB) when running a superb time of 3:45.09 in Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His second place finish in the British Milers Club Grand Prix race catapulted Hewitt up to number three in the British Under 20 rankings.

Bushfield's Brian Corleys was second over 45 in Sunday's Manchester Half Marathon in a time of 1:13.52.