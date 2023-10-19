PANVAC make pleasing start to Cross County League, plus local results round-up

Hannah Knight.

​Nathan Bunting led the team home, finishing seventh with Seb Beedell running well for 13th place. Simon Fell finished 37th ahead of Steven Shepherd in 38th and 46th-placed Steve Wilkinson.

Scott Cameron and Steve Robinson were in action for Helpston Harriers, and they finished close together in 32nd and 34th places in a 248-strong field.

The PANVAC ladies took seventh position overall with Hannah Knight impressing with her 13th place finish.

Amber Park in 43rd and Rebecca Lee in 48th provided strong support.

Yaxley Runners have entered the league for the first time, and 46th placed Ellie Piccaver and Helen Joyce in 61st both ran well.

​ROUND-UP

PANVAC's Alex Gibb finished fifth in Sunday's Cambridge Town and Gown 10k.

The race doubled as the Eastern Athletics Association Inter-Counties Championship, and Gibb was the second scorer in the bronze medal winning Cambridgeshire team with a 30:37.5 clocking.

Jess Varley of PANVAC clocked 18:51 to finish as third lady in the midweek Battersea Park 5k.

Eye Community Runner Roy Young finished as sixth over 60 at the Yorkshire Marathon at the weekend.

Young clocked 3:59.52 on the undulating course which went from York to Stamford Bridge and back.

