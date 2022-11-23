Panthers will take on Lions in 2023

Ulrich Ostergaard.

Grand Final champions Belle Vue wil be joined by Peterborough Panthers, Sheffield, King’s Lynn, Ipswich and Wolverhampton as well as the newboys.

Key rule changes include the return of the aggregate bonus point after a strong response in favour from a poll held on social media in mid-season.Promoters have also agreed to extend the ‘Super Heat’ concept to cover the scenarios of meeting draws and also tied scores on aggregate.

The Premiership have returned to a knockout format for their KO Cup competition, and they have also retained the Pairs which will be staged over three rounds.

Panthers have received a bye into the semi-final of the KO Cup.

The team points limit is 39.00 for six riders with each club again including one ‘rising star.’

Premiership clubs will race each other twice at home and twice away with the top four progressing to the play-offs.

Panthers are expected to freshen up their line-up after a dismal season which saw them finish bottom of the table with 13 points from 20 meetings. They won just two meetings all season, just 12 months after being crowned champions.

Rising Star Jordan Palin has already been ruled out for the 2023 season because of injury and Ulrich Ostergaard has retired.

