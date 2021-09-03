Pam Sly’s star mare to be aimed at the Doncaster St Leger Festival

Eileendover.

Eileendover got off the mark for the season in fine style in a competitive handicap at Newmarket last month and could now be sent to compete in the group two Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster over 1 mile six furlongs on Thursday. The race carries a prize fund of £110,000.

Sly said: “We tried Eileendover over a mile and a half a couple of times, but she seems to have appreciated the longer trip at Newmarket last time out when she looked to have outstayed the rest.

“It has been suggested we run her in the Park Hill Stakes and we may go there - hopefully we will - although we could do with some juice in the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We didn’t know where we were going because I had to get her handicapped first. I don’t think she’ll go jumping, especially not now she’s shown she can do it on the Flat.”

Four year-old Eileendover had looked a potential superstar after winning her first three bumper races under National Hunt rules in the winter, but could only only finish fifth when an evens money favourite in the Aintree Festival bumper.

The daughter of Canford Cliffs started her flat campaign with a second place finish in a novice event at Haydock before two fifth placed finishes at Pontefract and Newmarket in Listed races.

Last time out Eileendover, given a confident ride by Shane Kelly, took the lead over a furlong out and kept on strongly all the way to the line to score by three lengths at odds of 4/1.

The performance hinted at a classy stayer hence the discussion around promoting her into group company.