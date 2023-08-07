Keith Chapman.

Club owner Keith Chapman has confirmed Panthers will be on their bikes after the last meeting of the year.

A £50 million development for Peterborough's East of England Showground is planned and Panthers had to work hard to get permission to race there this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now likely the club will cease racing altogether. Attempts to find an alternative venue have not borne fruit, although Chapman has not given up hope, someone will ride to the rescue.

In a hard-hitting editorial in tonight’s programme for the match against Ipswich Chapman denied a variety of rumours.

Chapman insisted: “I’ve got to dispel another rumour, and it’s a sad one, but it’s how things are - and that there is no chance of running at the Showground next year.

“They have told us that, so that’s another myth that’s going round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have our remaining home meetings this season and after that it’s a case of sorting out what anyone can do - but as everyone knows, that’s not easy.

“Obviously I would help anyone who needs assistance with that, with knowledge, advice or whatever, but it’s really difficult and I can’t dress it up any other way.”

Chapman also dismissed suggestions that he has turned down several offers to buy the club.

He added: “I can categorically assure everyone that no-one has made me an offer to buy the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only person who spoke to me about running the club, who I thought initially was going to be running it, was Michael Tomalin from City Auction Group, and he is the only person.

“There have been no offers. I can categorically assure you of that and that’s on my grandchildren’s life.

“The only person I have spoken to was Michael last winter. No-one else spoke to me about it or offered anything.

“If anyone did want to make me an offer, I wish they’d have put it in writing, because I would have accepted it if it was anything sensible.