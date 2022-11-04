Jake Jarman in action at the World Championships. Photo: Simone Ferraro.

The Japanese star matched his Tokyo Olympic title with a maiden global gold, outgunning rival Zhang Boheng.

Hashimoto reversed the result of last year’s World Championships and Wednesday’s men’s team final where Zhang’s China beat Japan to gold.

The 21-year-old is widely hailed as the successor to legendary compatriot Kohei Uchimura, who won an unprecedented six successive all-around titles between 2009 and 2015.

Britain bagged medals on the first three nights of finals in Liverpool but a first men’s all-around medal since 2014 proved a step too far.

Jarman emerged with a respectable finish from his major Championship debut, excelling on vault and floor and putting in solid performances on all six pieces.

"It was another amazing experience,” Jarman told the BBC. “I came into this final looking to have fun so I’m well pleased to finish fifth.”

It was a nightmare evening for European all-around champion Joe Fraser, who combined with Jarman for team bronze and Olympic qualification.

He counted no fewer than four falls - on pommel horse, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar - to finish 22nd in a field of 24.

The individual apparatus finals take place this weekend, but Jarman failed to qualify for any of them.