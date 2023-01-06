Orton man seeks legendary status in the world of bareknuckle boxing

Martin Reffell.

Reffell has signed a new three-year deal with BKB TM – and the 36 year old from Orton is aiming high.

He said: “I want to put my name up there with Hall of Fame fighters like Jimmy Sweeney and Sean George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to fight in Thailand and the States and when I retire I want to leave a legacy that my family can be proud of.

“I know what I want to achieve and I’ve got the heart and brains too achieve it. I’m going to put everything into bareknuckle boxing for the next three years.”

Reffell has alreadt shown his quality in the bareknuckle ring, stunning the feared Ionel Levitchi in July before pushing Scott McHugh in a British-title challenge.

He said: “I took the fight with Scott at three days’ notice and gave him a run for his money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He won the fight because I didn’t have enough in me for five rounds, but I definitely showed what I’m made of.”

Reffell is hoping a rematch will go ahead at the O2 Arena on March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scott has agreed to the rematch,” Reffell added. “But he picked up some damage when he fought in the States so I don’t know if he will be ready for March.

“If he’s not, I could go up a weight and challenge Tonty Lafferty for the British title at 76kgs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lafferty is a hard-as-nails Scot who’s a cult figure with bareknuckle fans and Reffell said: “These are the fights I want.

“I want to fight the best fighters out there. It would mean more to take the British title off Tony than it would to win the vacant title against an unproved fighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to bring the British title home and I will fight whoever they put in front of me to get it.”

Reffell gained a new supporter 12 weeks ago when partner Sadie gave birth to daughter Terra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He revealed Sadie was in his corner for his last two fights – while she was pregnant.

“One of my cornermen couldn’t make it,” he said, “so Sadie stepped in.

Advertisement Hide Ad