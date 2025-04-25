Ophelia stars in a PACTRAC family affair in Nottingham

​PACTRAC youngster Ophelia Goodale captured a first-place finish in the Notts Aquathlon and Triathlon event.

Ophelia was the overall winner of the TriStar2 Aquathon whilst sister Phoebe came 3rd female overall in the adult triathlon (400m swim/9-mile bike/3.1 mile run) and.

Mother Emily Goodale completed the family affair by finishing 34th in the adult triathlon.

Ophelia was second after the swim, but had the fastest run.

Only four runners were within a minute of her in the 1.25 mile run and she won the event by 23 seconds from a field of 20 11-12 year olds.

Clubmate Byron Stother was 6th in the TriStar1 Aquathlon, with the second fastest run after nailing the transition.

Results

TriStar 1 (swim, run) 6 Byron Stother 3:57, 6:27= 10:24

TriStar 2. (swim, run) 1 Ophelia Goodale 4:10, 7:23 = 11:33

Adults Triathlon (swim, bike, run) 22 Phoebe Goodale 6:33, 39:37,21:07= 67:17. 34 Emily Goodale 6:50, 38:52, 25:03= 70:45.

