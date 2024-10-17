Oliver smashes two long-standing club records as Deepings Swim Club deliver an outstanding set of results

The Deepings Swim Club team at the Rob Welbourn Meet.

​Deepings Swimming Club made a fantastic start to the new swimming season at their own annual Rob Welbourn Open Meet at Grantham Meres.

​Deepings swimmers set an incredible 255 personal best times (PBs) across the weekend and there were also 67 county qualifying times, an improvement on last year’s outstanding numbers.

Jacob Briers in the 15 years and over age group enjoyed a terrific meet, securing four Midland qualifying times in the 200m backstroke, 200 IM, and the 200 & 100 fly.

Oliver Clarke in the 11/12 boys age group managed to smash two long-standing club records, firstly in the 50m breaststroke, lowering the record of 39.00 which had stood since 1996 by 2.5 seconds with a time of 36.46.

Caitlynn Edmeades and Amelie Hunt.

This was also a new Lincolnshire county record and puts him second in the UK rankings. He then annihilated the club 200m breaststroke record, which has stood since 2008, lowering it from 3.04.49 to 2.57.56 which was good enough to place him seventh in the UK rankings. Clarke won five golds, four silvers and a bronze at the meet.

In the girls section, Caitlynn Edmeades in the 9/10 age group managed an astonishing seven medals (five silver & two bronze) setting six PBs along the way.

Other swimmers who managed to win gold medals were Isabella Reynolds in the 13/14 100m backstroke, Aoife Hickey in the 9/10 100m IM, Olivia King in the 11/12 200m IM and Lottie Ava Flatters in the 11/12 200m fly.

Annabel Hatcher Brennan 9/10 improved her 200m freestyle PB by over 20 seconds!

Iona Brewster and Annabel Hatcher Brennan

Silver medals were achieved by Corey Farley in the 50m 100m and 200m fly, Jacob Briers in the 200m IM and the 200m freestyle, James Cash in the 200m Breaststroke, Lucy Jenkinson in the 100m breaststroke, Lottie Jenkinson in the 200Im and 100m breaststroke and 50m freestyle, Olivia King in the 200m backstroke, Aoife Hickey in the 50m fly, Gracie Dawson in the 50m Backstroke and 100m backstroke.

Bronze medals were won by James Cash in the 200m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 100m fly, Jacob Briers in the 200m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke, Lottie Jenkinson in the 200m freestyle, 100m fly and 50m fly, Lucy Jenkinson in the 50m Breaststroke and 200m IM, Corey Farley in the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke, Aoife Hickey in the 200m freestyle, Iona Brewster in he 100m fly, Annabel Shepherd in the 200m fly and Oliver Shepherd in the 100m IM.

Other PBs included Evie Davies who took 12 seconds off her 200 breaststroke time and 10 seconds off her 100m breaststroke time, Sophie Harrison who took 13 seconds off her 200m breaststroke and eight seconds off her 100m breaststroke times and Isobel Vause who took 15 seconds off her 100 backstroke time.