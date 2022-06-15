Northants top bowls table after Hunts victory

Adam Warrington delivered a rink win.

It was a dream start for new captain Dave Corney as he saw his team take 20 of the 22 points available with five rink wins out of six.

The rink of Ally McNaughton led the way with a 35-25 win, ably supported by Tom Fielding (23-22), Tony Belson (32-28), Kevin Vinter (32-26) and Barry Lawrence (28- 20).

Northants begin a run of three away fixtures on Saturday with a top-of-the-table clash at Grantham against Lincolnshire, who are just three points behind them having also won their opening two matches.

It has been a different story for the Adams Trophy team who have lost their opening two matches, the latest by just three shots against defending champions Hunts at Parkway.

Rink honours were shared at three apiece, but the visitors just edged it 162-165 to take the bulk of the points.

Rink wins for Northants came from Adam Warrington (31-22), Paul Bailey (32-30) and James Harford (31-20).

They will be hoping to make it third time lucky when they travel to Boston on Saturday to face Lincs.

Results:

Adams Trophy: Northants 162 (6), Hunts 165 (16): Wayne Morris, Martyn Dolby, Adam Warrington won 31-22; Graham Agger, Ray Keating, Paul Buckley lost 17-30; Roger Stevens, Zack Brown, Paul Bailey won 32-30; Neil Wright, Michael Humphries, John Earl lost 25-35; Stuart Agger, Mick Linnell, Roger Martin lost 26-28; Howard Shipp, Mike Robertson, James Harford won 31-20.

Newton Trophy: Northants 171 (20), Hunts 146 (2): Jeff Clipston, Mick Greaves, Alec Emery lost 21-25; Gareth Dickenson, Andrew Cook, Tom Fielding won 23-22; Les Sharp, Robert Heath, Tony Belson won 32-28; Peter Cox, Tony Mace, Kevin Vinter won 32-26; Jim Ruddy, Dick Ford, Barry Lawrence won 28-20; Malcolm Mann, Darren Middleton, Ally McNaughton won 35-25.

Hunts’ men will open their Middleton Cup knockout campaign at Sandy on Saturday against Hertfordshire.

The Brampton and Parkway clubs provide no fewer than 19 of the 24 players between them.

Players from Sawtry, Whittlesey Manor, Eynesbury and Papworth complete the line-up.

Hunts: Simon Leader, Wayne Bailey, Phil Exley, Nick Brett (all Brampton); Eric Baker, Kieran Murray (both Brampton), Harry Ward (Papworth), Ed Elmore (Brampton); Tom Newman (Whittlesey Manor), Michael Jeapes, James Harford, Tristan Morton (all Parkway); Robbie Coleman, Ryan O’Callaghan, Joe Randall, Glyn Milbourne (all Brampton); Brian Martin, Mike Robertson (both Parkway), Toby Furzeland (Sawtry), Ean Morton (Parkway); Paul Dalliday (Parkway), Craig Sutherland (Eynesbury), Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor), Simon Law (Parkway).

Meanwhile, Hunts are through to the next stage of the Balcombe Trophy, the men’s county two fours competition, following a 51-31 victory over Leicestershire.

Tristan Morton’s rink of Simon Leader, Paul Dalliday and Simon Law set up the success with a crushing 37-5 victory, with the rink of Eric Baker, Glyn Milbourne, Ed Elmore and Nick Brett going down 14-26.

In the Bowls England’s men’s Two Fours competition, there were wins for Eynesbury (32-27 against Whittlesey Manor A), Sawtry (36-35 against St Ives) and Whittlesey Manor B (34-20 against Brampton B).