Northants reach final after tense Sunday showdown, and the players chasing multiple finals at county indoor finals

Chris Ford is chasing four titles at the Northants Bowling Federation indoor finals at Stamford. Photo: David Lowndes.

​They completed their five-match programme with a 100 per cent record by defeating southern section title rivals Norfolk 92-90 at Stamford and now face northern winners Notts in the final at Lincoln in April.

The lead continually changed hands during the course of a dramatic and tense final few ends, but in the end, Northants secured the 10 points they required to end Norfolk's title aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rink honours were shared at two apiece, with the home successes coming from the rinks of Stephen Harris and Adam Warrington, whose rink defeated one skipped by former world indoor singles champion Mervyn King.

Northants rink results: Brian Martin, Tom Newman, John Earl lost 18-27; Martyn Dolby, Paul Dalliday, Stephen Harris won 28-20; Michael Humphreys, Wayne Morris, Adam Warrington won 25-21; Stuart Agger, Graham Agger, Simon Law lost 21-22.

Four players have qualified in three or more finals for this Sunday's Northants Bowling Federation indoor finals at Stamford (10.00am).

Chris Ford will be chasing a four-timer having qualified in the ladies singles, pairs, triples and mixed triples,, while Elizabeth Wallace, Stephen Harris and Adam Warrington are bidding for a hat-trick of titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will qualify for April’s national finals in Lincoln.

FINALS TIMETABLE

10.00am: Ladies singles: Chris Ford v Shirley Suffling; Men's singles: Paul Dalliday v Adam Warrington; Ladies senior singles: Yvonne Monagham v Vivienne Hempsell; Men's veterans singles: Martyn Dolby v Jeff Pitt.

Noon: Men's pairs: Peter Linnell & Ally McNaughton v Stuart Popple (sub) & Simon Law; Ladies pairs: Elizabeth Wallace & Chris Ford v Lyn Tuck & Shirley Suffling,

2.00pm: Men's triples: Tom Newman, Michael Humphreys, Stephen Harris v Martyn Dolby, Adam Warrington, John Earl; Ladies triples: Hazel Brewin, Yvonne Monaghan, Pam Seymour v Elizabeth Wallace, Sue Moir, Chris Ford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.00pm: Mixed triples: Chris Ford, Stephen Harris, Adam Warrington v Jeff Clipston, Liz Hext, Ray Keating (sub).