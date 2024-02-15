Chloe Brett has been in action for England Under 25s.

​The A team returned to the top of the southern section with a fourth win in four matches at the expense of North Essex at Stamford, winning 91-69 for a maximum return of 14 points.

They complete their programme with a title showdown against Norfolk at Stamford this Sunday. They currently have a 25-point advantage, but Norfolk have two matches in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B team made it back to back wins as they closed their programme with a 108-63 victory over Hunts at Peterborough & District, also with maximum points, with two rinks snatching wins on the last end.

RESULTS

A Team

Stuart Agger, Graham Agger, Peter Brown won 22-19

Paul Dalliday, Stephen Harris, Simon Law won 23-20

Michael Humphreys, Wayne Morris, Adam Warrington won 19-17

Brian Martin, Tom Newman, John Earl won 23-13.

B team

Tony Barwell, Paul Bailey, Mick Linnell won 23-21

Jeff Clipston, Dudley Smith, Roger Martin won 35-8

John Holroyd, Mick Greaves, Kevin Vinter won 26-23

Martin Prudhoe, Ally McNaughton, Ray Keating won 24-11.

Local bowler Chloe Brett was part of the England women's U25 team that finished runners-up to Scotland in the British Isles Championships at the Ffrith club in Wales.