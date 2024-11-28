​‘No-Fear’ Safiya is one for the future at Peterborough Police Boxing Club, plus Top Yard Saturday show details

Future star Safiya Herish after winning in Huntingdon.

​Peterborough Police Boxing Club believe they have a star of the future in ‘No Fear’ Safiya Herish.

​The 13 year-old has pushed two European champions close in recent weeks and she was back in action in Huntingdon to deliver a display which had her coaches raving about the youngster's 'wow’ factor.

Herish took on a girl from City of Leicester Lightning ABC and was so dominant she forced several standing counts from the referee before completing an easy points win.

Other Police Club winners in Huntingdon were Sefin Jawad-Ismail (13), Corey Allen (14) and Thomas Embleton (17).

Peterborough Police Club fighters in Huntingdon, from the left, Safiya Herish, Thomas Embleton, Lewis Hay, Sefin Jawad-Ismail, Corey Allen, Martin Rocky Owen

Jawad-Ismail dominated every round in a 51kg contest with quality counter punching to claim a well-earned points win, while Allen worked hard on the inside and controlled the centre of the ring well to also win on points.

Embleton boxed impressively against a very strong front foot fighter to win a crowd-pleasing contest on points.

Martin Rocky Owen (11) and Lewis Hay (22) were beaten at the show, although both performed with credit.

Owen gave his all in a toe-to-toe thriller and he was a clear winner of the first round before his opponent fought back well in the last two rounds.

It was a close fight with Owen just losing a split points decision while also enhancing his own reputation as one to watch.

Hay’s fight was halted after one round of big hitting from both boxers, but ‘unforeseen circumstances’ meant they didn’t fight on.

Allen and Jawad-Ismail fought the same opponents in Norwich two days later and won again with the latter forcing a second round stoppage and the former bagging a convincing points win.

TOP YARD SHOW

The city’s Top Yard Boxing Club are hosting a home show at the Gladstone Community Centre on Bourges Boulevard on Saturday.

The action is due to start at 12.30pm and tickets will be available on the door, priced £20 for adults and £10 for under 13s. It’s cash payments only.

Top Yard are putting on 20 fights with the club’s star boxers all expected to be on show along with leading fighters from other clubs in the area.