NIne year-old Rosie is a final winner with Yaxley Bowls Club and another trophy for Whittlesey Manor

Nine-year-old Rosie Marchant leads the celebrations for the Yaxley B team after their Munday Plate victory.

Bowls venues at Leamington and Skegness will be the focus of attention for the next week or so as local players bid to capture national titles.

The Bowls England finals get underway on Wednesday while the English Bowling Federation finals start next weekend with the Parkway club bidding to become the first club from Northants to lift the Durham Centenary Shield.

Both Whittlesey Manor and Parkway have been beaten in finals so the city club will be hoping it’s third time lucky on Saturday morning when they face Cleveland champions Hartlepool Old Boys.

When the individual portion of the Federation championships start on Monday afternoon both Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) and Ollie Jeapes (Parkway) will be aiming to retain the veterans and junior singles titles respectively, with the former seeking to win it for the third year in a row.

Whittlesey Manor B captain Melvyn Beck received the Munday Shield from Peterborough League president Alistair Patterson.

Before then, young Jeapes will be in action at Leamington on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the White Rose Trophy against Somerset along with Hunts colleagues Sam Brugnoli, Tom Anderson, Mack May and Tom Whittaker, and, before returning to Skegness later in the week, he will be playing in the Bows England junior singles.

The Morton brothers, Ean and Tristan, won the pairs at Leamington last year, and they will be hoping to win another national title when they bid to regain the fours crown fours starting next Thursday with Parkway team-mates Simon Law and Stuart Popple.

LOCAL CLUB NEWS Whittlesey Manor have retained the Peterborough League's Munday Shield, but this time it was the club's B team who did the business against West Ward at Central Park, winning the double rink final 36-29.

The Yaxley club claimed a second Plate competition win by defeating Burrows Court 39-26 in what was a repeat of the previous week's Rowlett Plate decider. The Yaxley B team included nine-year-old Rosie Marchant who is part of a 10-strong junior section at the club.

These have been recruited from club open days visiting schools and free 'Have a Go' Saturday morning sessions.

"A major success has been getting the first few youngsters out onto the green. Once children see others their own age enjoying the sport it naturally sparks their interest," says club official Robert Heath. "This enthusiasm is contagious and more often than not leads to new junior players joining the club."

Scores

Munday Shield Final

Whittlesey rinks first: Dick Fielding, Paul Hunter, Melvyn Beck, Steven Shaw beat Chris Simpson, Keith McCracken, Brian Swann, Stuart Cox 16-13; Kevin Brown, Phil Burbridge, Phil Symonds, Andy Cook beat Alan Keen-Robertson, Chrissie Richards, Paul Johnson, Ken Irwin 20-16.

Munday Plate Final

Yaxley rinks first: Rosie Marchant, Julie O'Neill, Karen Mercer, Robert Heath drew with Linda Toms, Karen Dyer, Dave Franks, Andy Dyer 18-18; Daniel Gordon, Marlene Osborne, Trevor Woods, Roy Mercer beat Jacko Sementa, Tina Tinklin, Bob Davis, Mark Feakins 21-8.

Whittlesey Manor will be out to complete a hat-trick of Peterborough League cup successes for the second year running when they face City of Peterborough City A in the Mick Lewin Trophy final at Deeping tomorrow afternoon, while Stamford meet Crowland in the Plate decider.