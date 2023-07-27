Nick and Sophie lead Peterborough City's gold rush in St Neots

A winning City Womens eight, from the left, Devonne Piccaver, Sophie Bicknell, Erin Ansell-Crook, Wiktoria Szubzda, Emma Calver, Kaia Campi, Alice Dovey, Lottie Tasker with cox Harry Evison-Williams (front).

​Nick Bosma did exceptionally well to win three events. He claimed his J17 single final by one-and-a-half lengths.

And in the J18 doubles event, Bosma and James Ryder combined to win by two lengths, and then he joined forces with Sophie Bicknell to win the Band 1 mixed double by two lengths ahead of clubmates Ryder and Lottie Tasker.

Bicknell also won three pots as she was also successful in two womens eight crews. On Saturday she joined Emma Calver, Devonne Piccaver, Alice Dovey, Lottie Tasker, Kaia Campo, Wiktoria Szubzda, Erin Ansell-Crook and cox James Barber to win the band 2 race by one-and-a-half lengths and on Sunday the same eight, but with Harry Evison-Williams as cox, won by one-and-a-quarter lengths.

Peterborough City members at St Neots, from the left, front row Nick Bosma, Esme Gilbert, Anouk Bosma, Devonne Piccaver, Alice Dovey, back row, Olivia Agyapong, Harry Evison-Williams, Jasmin Chesher, Erin Ansell-Crook, Wiktoria Szubzda, Emma Calver, Kaia Campo, Lottie Tasker.jpeg

Olivia Agyapong and Esme Gilbert won on both days in the Womens J16 double, both times by comfortable two-length margins.

Joshua Seagrave partnered Chris Elder to win the Open pair by three-and-a-half lengths and he joined James Marshall, Ro Knighton, Rohan Khosla, Suzi Warwick, Bianca Manganiello, Claire Widdowson, Keely Watson and cox Natasha Cutmore to win the Band 2 mixed eight over Thomas Calver, James Ryder, Nick Bosma, Bert Papworth, Sophie Bicknell, Lottie Tasker, Wiktoria Szubzda, Erin Ansell-Crook and cox Harry Evison-WIlliams in a City v City final.

Another oarsome eight was Barry McCann, Kenny Low, David Wells, Simon Gilbert, Ondrej Cervinka, Pete Dolby, James Baile, Steve Ackerman and cox Lucy Gauntlett. They won an Open final by half-a-length despite being a veterans D crew.

The Women’s J15 double of Anouk Bosma and Jasmin Chesher won their final by one-third-of-a-length against Northampton Rowing Club.

Peterborough City winners, from the left, Kenny Low, Barry McCann, David Wells, Simon Gilbert, Ondrej Cervinka, Pete Dolby, James Baile, Steve Ackerman and cox Lucy Gauntlett.

The J14 double of Billy Hynes and Roland Christopher won their heat and semi-final races easily and strolled home in the final by three-and-a-half lengths.

There was also success for single scullers as J17 Bert Papworth scooted home in his final by three-and-a-half lengths; J16 Oliver Barber won by one-and-a-half lengths and Ella Darrington was a convincing winner of the Women’s J18 single.

There were many crews that reached the final of their event, but finished second.

