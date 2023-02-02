Ben Cook. Photo: Anthony Burchell.

The 25-year-old hot prospect was a relatively late arrival to the UK, with his debut in the second tier for Poole delayed by a year due to Covid.

But he has made impressive progress since joining the Pirates in 2021 and helped the Dorset side to a clean sweep of trophies in successive campaigns.

Cook’s form in the second half of last season marked him out as a rider clearly ready to make the step up, and several top-flight clubs were linked with his signature.

But Panthers reportedly got the deal done early, even if the actual announcement was held back whilst their behind-the-scenes issues were being resolved.

Cook said: “I feel it’s the right time to double-up, and Peterborough was the perfect fit for me.

"It’s a big racetrack and one you should enjoy riding.

“I need to test myself at the next level and it’s going to be an exciting season for me.

“It’s the next stage of my career in England, and like most riders who only race in the country I need as much bike time as I can get.”

Cook will start the season at reserve alongside ‘Rising Star’ Jordan Jenkins and should be a potent force for Panthers in that department.

And there will also be an element of family rivalry as his younger brother Zach, a team-mate in the Championship with Poole, will also be making his Premiership debut this year with Wolverhampton.

The first competitive meeting between the siblings will come on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, when Panthers travel to Monmore Green.

But the Alwalton outfit current remain tight-lipped on who will join Cook, Jenkins, Niels-Kristian Iversen and Benjamin Basso in their line-up this year.

It’s understood that they want to have contracts for all three riders for the remaining places fully completed before releasing any further information.

SEASON TICKETS

Panthers season tickets are selling well.

There is a combined saving of £65 on admission and programmes compared to the equivalent cost of attending each meeting individually.

And the season tickets are interchangeable, so if you do have to miss a meeting for any reason, your season ticket can be used by a friend or family member.

Season ticket holders will also be able to watch three races from the centre green by prior arrangement.

Season tickets are available for £260 (adults) and £234 (concessions), both including a programme and parking, and £50 for children not including a programme.

Applications should be made to [email protected] and you will be contacted to make the necessary arrangements.