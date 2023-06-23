New signing and Leicester track specialist to represent Peterborough Panthers in the Premiership Pairs
Worrall is a former Leicester rider.
All seven top-flight clubs will be represented at the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena, Beaumont Park with the meeting taking place over a bumper 23-heat format.
Elsewhere, the line-up includes British Champion Dan Bewley for Belle Vue, current No.2 in the GP standings Jack Holder for Sheffield, and the home side have selected their strong opening combination of Max Fricke and Justin Sedgmen.
All seven clubs will also be represented by their Rising Stars, with the top team after six qualifying races each going straight to the Final. The semi-final is then contested by the second and third placed teams, with the team emerging on top in that race then contesting the Final.
BELLE VUE: Dan Bewley and Brady Kurtz
IPSWICH: Erik Riss and Danny King
LEICESTER: Max Fricke and Justin Sedgmen
KING’S LYNN: Nicolai Klindt and Thomas Jorgensen
PETERBOROUGH: Vadim Tarasenko and Richie Worrall
SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder and Tobiasz Musielak
WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters and Steve Worrall
The meeting draw will be conducted via a live BSN stream on Monday evening.
Advance tickets for the meeting are now available at https://leicesterlions.seatlab.com/ .