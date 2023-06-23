Worrall is a former Leicester rider.

All seven top-flight clubs will be represented at the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena, Beaumont Park with the meeting taking place over a bumper 23-heat format.

Elsewhere, the line-up includes British Champion Dan Bewley for Belle Vue, current No.2 in the GP standings Jack Holder for Sheffield, and the home side have selected their strong opening combination of Max Fricke and Justin Sedgmen.

Richie Worrall will represent Panthers alongside Vadim Tarasenko in the Premiership Pairs event in Leicester.

All seven clubs will also be represented by their Rising Stars, with the top team after six qualifying races each going straight to the Final. The semi-final is then contested by the second and third placed teams, with the team emerging on top in that race then contesting the Final.

BELLE VUE: Dan Bewley and Brady Kurtz

IPSWICH: Erik Riss and Danny King

LEICESTER: Max Fricke and Justin Sedgmen

KING’S LYNN: Nicolai Klindt and Thomas Jorgensen

PETERBOROUGH: Vadim Tarasenko and Richie Worrall

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder and Tobiasz Musielak

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters and Steve Worrall

The meeting draw will be conducted via a live BSN stream on Monday evening.