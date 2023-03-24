New Panthers' skipper Hans Andersen. Photo: David Lowndes.

First under the spotlight is newly–appointed skipper Hans Andersen who is now in his ninth season with the club and his fourth in a row.

He talks about his fears in the winter, agreeing a new deal and his relationship with the controversial signing of three-times World Champion Nicki Pedersen and the whispers that he doesn’t always see eye to eye with his fellow Dane.

The Danish riders in the 2023 Panthers line-up, from left, Nicki Pedersen, Benjamin Basso, Hans Andersen and Niels Kristian Iversen. Photo: David Lowndes.

Andersen said: “It was difficult knowing new people (on the promotional side) were coming into the club. You think they might want to change completely, but I think towards the end of last season I was showing what I can do. I know exactly what I can do. I ran into a bit of equipment troubles which affected my scores last season.

“I personally know what I am capable of. The hunger is still there and that’s the most important part.

“It’s nice to be back, obviously I had other clubs contacting me, but I never put the same considerations towards them because Peterborough has always been my away from home place to be.

“They were loyal to me and I’d wanted to be loyal to them. I have never made any secret of that. I find the Showground one of the best if not the best track to ride in the whole of the league.

“Now looking at the team I’m very excited to be back because it is, on paper, a very good team.

“I have won two league titles with the Panthers and it would be nice to get that third one. It is always enjoyable to be a title winner, but a little bit special to win with what you consider your home club.

“On stories about my relationship with Nicki, that’s the result of the fans and the media saying and writing things, when we have been put up against each other.

“We have not had a major bust-up. You have a bust-up with everyone in the heat of the night, but it is forgotten as soon as the meeting is over.

“I have known Nicki since I was a kid. He’s a little bit older, but we raced together in 80cc in Denmark.

“We don’t live far from each other and we went out socially in the past. Obviously in later years both of us have had families and other things to do, but we have talked and spoken to each other on the phone and give each other credit.

“Normally they say the older you get the softer you get. We have still got a temper, but both of us just want the best for each other and the team.

“I don’t mind being paired with Nicki, I will ride with everyone. It’s more about the team than us. It’s important for the team we can produce the goods.

“For many years I have been captain of teams because it seems natural to me. I’ve never been a rider who sticks to his own pits bay. I have always been up and down with the rest of the team.