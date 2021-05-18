New coach takes the plunge with City of Peterborough Swimming Club

Middleton moves to the crack city club from Tynemouth SC where he was performance coach. He is also a former national level swimmer with Middlesbrough SC

Middleton said: “I’m absolutely delighted to become part of this exciting team. I see how well COPS performs on a national level and its ability to perform as a team in the National Arena Swimming League, but also while producing individual talent. . I am really excited to be part of the team and I can’t wait to start working with the hard-working talent in Peterborough and its surrounding areas.”