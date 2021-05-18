New coach takes the plunge with City of Peterborough Swimming Club
City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs) have appointed Joe Middleton to the post of assistant coach.
Middleton moves to the crack city club from Tynemouth SC where he was performance coach. He is also a former national level swimmer with Middlesbrough SC
Middleton will work with the club’s junior performance, development and competitive squads and oversee management of mini squads.
Middleton said: “I’m absolutely delighted to become part of this exciting team. I see how well COPS performs on a national level and its ability to perform as a team in the National Arena Swimming League, but also while producing individual talent. . I am really excited to be part of the team and I can’t wait to start working with the hard-working talent in Peterborough and its surrounding areas.”