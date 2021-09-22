Netherton women and men enjoy a good weekend (mostly), familiar faces help Peterborough Rangers progress, FC Peterborough and Stilton United go top,

Action from Netherton United Ladies (red) v Cardea at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

Yasmin Green, Reanne Mullen and Emily Johnson all scored hat-tricks with Anna Langa and Emma Pollard replying for Cardea. Reigning champions Netherton have now scored 24 goals in their opening two wins with Johnson responsible for 10 of them.

Netherton Reserves (men) are the early favourites to win the Peterborough & District Division Two title after winning 3-1 at the fancied Stanground Sports side on Saturday. Daniel Baya, Modou Gaye and Cipriano Miranda scored the goals which stretched a perfect start to five games.

Former first-team regular Tom Randall bagged a hat-trick as Netherton’s A team won 6- 1 at Warboys Reserves in Division Four. Leaders Sutton Bridge were surprisingly beaten 7-1 at Whittlesey A.

Some familiar names have helped Peterborough Rangers to three wins out of three in Division Five. Dwayne Rankin scored four and Chris Brown claimed two goals in an 11-1 win over Ramsey Reserves.

FC Peterborough have hit the front in what looks like being a competitive Division One title race this season. There are already no unbeaten records. FC Peterborough took over at the top after a 4-1 win at Cardea. Arslan Ali, Michael Goncalves, Zohaib Iqbal and Vitor Vaz scored the goals for the new table-toppers. There were 7-1 wins for probable challengers Ramsey Town and Tydd against PNS Reserves and Eunice respectively.

Cardea Reserves remained top of Division Three after a hard fought 3-1 win at FC Peterborough Reserves. Dominic Goymour, Thomas Brazil and Matthew Smith scored second-half goals for the leaders.

Stilton United are three points clear at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division after a 4-1 win at Wittering Premiair. Kyial West scored twice. Nathan Rudman claimed his seventh goal of the season for Oundle Town in a 4-3 win over Stamford Bels.