National consolation for the Morton bowls brothers, hat-trick completed by Whittlesey Manor

The winning Whittlesey Manor Bowls team.

Having missed out on defending the Bowls England pairs championship next month, Parkway brothers Ean and Tristan Morton gained some consolation by winning through to the national finals in both the triples and fours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Whittlesey Manor pair Graham Agger and Peter Brown who ended their pairs hopes in the Hunts final, winning 18-16 at Sawtry.

The following night at Yaxley, the brothers teamed up with Toby Furzeland to defeat Brampton's Lewis Baker, Mac May and Nick Brett 19-12 in the triples decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two nights later at Whittlesey Manor, the Mortons, along with Simon Law and Stuart Popple, winners of the national fours title three years ago, booked their place at Leamington, again at the expense of Baker and Brett, who were joined by Ross Tomlinson and Simon Leader. The final scoreline was 21-12.

Tristan's wife Sophie has also qualified for the national triples and fours finals in the colours of Sawtry alongside mother and daughter Karen and Maddy Leader and Emma Musgrove. Brett's daughter Chloe also suffered a double defeat, losing in the pairs and the triples.

Parkway youngster Ollie Jeapes continues to make waves on the junior circuit, having qualified in both the under 24 and under 17 singles. He defeated Mac May 21-16 in the county final, although both go through to the national finals, and Bedfordshire's Dylan Butt 21-20 which puts him through to the last eight at Leamington in the under 17 singles.

Whittlesey Manor won the Northants Bowling Federation's Adams Cup for the third year in a row by defeating Crowland 58-50 in the final at City of Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores (Whittlesey names first): Kevin Brown, Phil Burbridge, Tom Fielding beat Karen & Mick Porter, Dennis Cottom 18-12; Mick Linnell, Zack Brown, Graham Agger beat Frank Hall, Tony Wigston, Brian Davis 22-16; Roger Stevens, Steve Lander, Steven Shaw lost to Mick Goodman, Jan McDougall, Caroline Bruce 22-18

The first of the three Peterborough League knockout competition finals takes place at Werrington on Friday (August 1, 6.00pm) when holders Whittlesey Manor face Yaxley B in the Rowlett Cup. Burrows Court and Yaxley A compete in the Rowlett Plate decider at the same venue.