Chris Harris is back in the Panthers' pits, Photo: David Lowndes.

​The man who is now back as team captain at Panthers spoke to Holeshot Media after his return to action with the city side on Monday

“At one stage, after Leicester told me they were making team changes, I was going to chuck it all in and not bother looking for a new club in the Premiership.

"You go 25 years without being dropped and then it happens and you wonder, what’s the point?

“I thought about just riding for Glasgow in the Championship, and do my long track racing.

“But once my emotions had calmed down, I looked at the bigger picture. I enjoy riding my bike, I love racing and my wife said I had to grow up and be a man and get on with it!

"She knows I’m not one to forego anything, especially a sport I love. She knows I’m not a quitter.

“I have always been loyal to all my clubs. I always give heart and soul, riding through injuries sometimes, so being dropped from a team for first time, that was a bit of a shock.

“I did wonder if there were any other teams making changes, but teams aren’t going to do that when they are heading for the play-offs and, from a racing point of view, once I had got over what had happened, I wanted to get back to riding my bike.

“I didn’t want my Glasgow form to suffer because I wasn’t riding enough.

"Coming back to Peterborough made sense even though I was moving from a team that was going to be in the play-offs to one that was fighting to avoid the wooden spoon.

“I have had some great times with Peterborough, especially winning the Premiership with ‘Dad’s Army’ a few years ago.

“It was Peterborough that gave me my first chance in the top league back in the day when I was doubling up with Premier League Exeter, so we go back quite a few years now.

“I have always enjoyed the track, especially the track I rode back in 2002 because it was always fast to ride and there was always a bit of dirt on it which suited me.

"There’s not so much dirt now with the clay content in the surface, but I still love riding there.

"You can do some great passes there and that’s what I love about racing. It’s a race track and a racer’s track although it is a bit more gate-and-go than it was.

“The fans have always been great with me over the years, I’ve always had a great relationship with them.

"They’ve always given me a good cheer even when I was riding against Panthers and on Monday I had the loudest cheer of all, and that is always nice to hear!

“I enjoyed being with Panthers in 2021, and in 2022 even though we were bottom of the league, and I only moved in the winter because, at the time, I wasn’t sure if they were going to run this year.

"I didn’t want to leave myself without a club and when I heard Leicester were in the Premiership, it made sense to sign for them. It’s about half an hour, with the traffic, from my house and it was nice to be able to leave home at five o’clock on a race night!