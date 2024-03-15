Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) v Cambridge City at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.

​City have been in scintillating form in 2024 to move to the cusp of safety from the Premier Division, but the club have been notified of the possibility of an extra team going down. It’s dependent on the location of clubs coming down from the National League.

City won’t know for sure until March 24 which is when the East and National Leagues are scheduled to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City need to finish ninth or above to be sure of survival and they are currently 10th with two games to go after a 1-0 win last weekend against Cambridge City at Bretton Gate.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) v Cambridge City at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.

Tierney Augustine scored the goal which leaves City a point behind the two teams above them. They travel to mid-table Norwich City this Saturday before hosting next-to-bottom Chelmsford in their final fixture.

City conceded their National Championship tier two quarter-final which was scheduled to take place last weekend.

City seconds are also in danger. They are ninth in Division One after an 8-0 loss at leaders Bury St Edmunds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City of Peterborough men are back on the bottom of the National Midlands Conference Division after a heartbreaking 2-2 draw at Harleston.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) v Cambridge City at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes,

Matt Porter scored for the second successive game for City and, after the hosts had equalised, Gareth Andrew’s 45th-minute penalty corner conversion looked to sealed a vital win.

But, in the final minute, a hopeful ball into the City D caused a mad goalmouth scrambled and Harleston managed to force the ball over the line to claim an undeserved point.

City have two teams to overtake and four points to make up from games against top two Stourport and University of Nottingham seconds to pull off a miracle escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They haven’t lost in three matches, but two have been drawn which is of little use for a team who have won just two of 16 league games.

They are back on the bottom after Bedford’s win over Banbury.

City 2nds are fifth, but just three points from second in East Division One after a 2-2 draw at Norwich City.

Ethan Pearson and Henry Ricketts scored the goals for a City team who wouldn’t be allowed to go up to the Premier Division anyway if the club’s first team are relegated from the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wisbech first XI beat City of Peterborough fourths 9-0 in Division Two to clinch the title. The City side are now relegated.

City of Peterborough East League results…

Men

2nds drew 2-2 with Norwich City (Pearson, Ricketts); 3rds lost 2-1 to St Neots (Catto); 4ths lost 9-0 to Wisbech; 5ths lost 3-0 to Wisbech; 6ths lost 4-2 to March (Bigham, Hopkins); 7ths lost 7-2 to Bourne Deeping (Martin 2); 8ths drew 0-0 with St Ives.

Ladies