Motor cycle star Max had to be a hardy soul during a turbulent year

Max Hardy in action at Brands Hatch. Photo Matt Anthony

​Eye’s budding young motor cycle star Max Hardy has reflected on a year of unexpected turns and valuable lessons.

​The final round of the ‘Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance’ Championship at Brands Hatch marked the end of a tumultuous journey that saw Hardy navigate through three different racing classes over the course of the season.

He also had to bounce back from a 125mph crash at Snetterton in July which resulted in a severely bruised vertebrae and a swollen shoulder, and more than a month off the track.

Hardy's 2024 campaign began in the Cup Class of Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup.

However, a series of unfortunate accidents led to a mid-season switch to the ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup and then, ultimately, with the unwavering support of his personal sponsors and his grandfather, Hardy found himself competing in the Pirelli National Sportbike class to close out the year.

The final weekend at Brands Hatch proved to be a microcosm of Hardy's season, one filled with challenges and learning experiences.

In the combined practice sessions, Hardy posted a best time of 1:36.781, placing him 21st which is where he finished after qualifying.

Race 1 saw Hardy make significant progress as fought his way through the field to finish 13th. However, as Hardy later revealed, this result came despite a less-than-ideal tyre choice, highlighting the young rider's ability to adapt and persevere in challenging conditions.

Unfortunately, Race 2 brought Hardy's season to a premature end. An engine problem on the first lap forced him to retire.

Hardy said: "2024 has definitely been the hardest year of racing I've had in a long time, but we'll be back stronger for 2025. Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me all year.”

While the results may not have met his expectations, Hardy's resilience in the face of adversity and his ability to adapt to multiple racing classes throughout the season speak volumes about his potential.

The experience gained from competing in different championships and overcoming various challenges will undoubtedly serve as a solid foundation for his future racing career.