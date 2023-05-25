​More table tennis titles for Archway kids

The Archway stars at the Inter-Regional Championships

​The city club were heavily represented in the Eastern Region squad and three of them returned home with gold medals.

Hannah Saunders was the Under 11 girls champion beating clubmate Amber Lemmon in the final. Another Archway star Cindy XIao took bronze.

The Under 11 girls also won the team event.

Saunders is enjoying a spectacular 12 months or so after also becoming the youngest winner of the Cambs Senior Ladies title.

Lewis Wu won the gold medal for under 11 boys with Daniel Lin claiming silver. The team finished in the silver medal position.

Charles Donald from Essex took the under 13 boys title for the East squad who were named overall champions for their haul of four golds, three silvers and a bronze.

It was good preparation for the players who will be competing at the same venue for the English National Championships for Under 11s and Under 13s on June 10/11.

The Archway Table Tennis club can be found at 282 Lincoln Road, Peterborough PE1 2ND (above Max 99p).

Contact by telephone: 07399 294606.

