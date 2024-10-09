More goals for Gareth as perfect City of Peterborough stride on at the top of the table
The boys from Bretton Gate are now the only team in the division with a 100 per cent winning record after three matches.
Win number three arrived at bottom club Letchworth who were despatched 6-1 despite levelling at 1-1 midway through the first-half.
Gareth Andrew maintained his superb start to a new campaign with two goals – he now has six this season – while Adam Wilson, Lewis Pywell, skipper Matt Porter and Trevor Matthews also scored.
City are at home to fifth-placed Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday (4pm start).
City of Peterborough Ladies suffered a second successive 2-1 defeat, the latest at Cambridge City thirds. Lily Craven scored the goal for the Peterborough side who are seventh ahead of a game against unbeaten Harleston seconds at Bretton Gate on Saturday (1pm).
It was a successful weekend for City with nine wins, three draws and just two defeats across senior and junior matches.
Oscar Sadicot and Josh Morley hit hat-tricks in a 13-0 win for the men’s thirds against St Ives seconds In East Division Two.
Leo Oliver (2), Tom Seaton (2), Jules Catto, Isaac Charles and Chris Green also scored.
Other results
Men
City seconds beat Spalding 2-1 with goals from Archie Senior and Sammy Harriss.
City fourths beat Spalding 7-2 with goals from Will Astbury (2), Matthew Carson-Doughty (2), Craig Petrie, Gary Hales and Charlie Cox.
City fifths beat Long Sutton 5-2. Josh Smith scored twice with Tom Wilson, Matt Wallace and Simon Buckley also on target. Phil Martin scored as City sixths drew 1-1 with Bourne Deeping and Eddie Bristow (2) and Joe German grabbed the goals as the eighths lost 4-3 to Wisbech.
Women
LIsa Andrew scored as the fourths beat Bourne Deeping 1-0 and Millie Hawkins netted as the fifths also won 1-0 against Huntingdon.
Juniors
Freya Shaw hit a hat-trick and Emily Kinnear scored twice as City girls under 14s beat Bishop’s Stortford 5-0. Tilly Stevens scored as the under 16s beat Cambridge 1-0.
Tom Wilson (2) and Ed Hales scored as the under 16 boys drew 3-3 with Cambridge.