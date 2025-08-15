More glory for young Hunts bowlers and a second national title for Ollie
Following on from Ollie Jeapes’ success in the boys under 17 singles, the Hunts juniors defeated Somerset, Essex and Glos to be crowned champions.
Young Jeapes added to his singles triumph by joining forces with Mack May, Alex and Sam Brugnoli, Tom Anderson, Alfie Gardner-Musgrove and Jack Swannell.
Hunts may be one of the smallest counties within the Bowls England structure, but they once again proved they have an abundance of young talent.
In his single final Jeapes, from the Parkway club, defeated Cornwall's Dontai Joseph 21-8, having beaten Daniel Baiguit (Kent) 21-18 in the semi-finals and Alfie Holland (Wilts) 21-18 in the quarter-finals.
He now turns his attention to the under 24 singles at Leamington which begins on Tuesday before heading to Skegness to defend his English Bowling Federation junior singles title.