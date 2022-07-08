More brilliance from Harris, but the Peterborough Panthers star received little support.

The Crendon Panthers’ No.1 won four of his five rides at the Adrian Flux Arena in another impressive demonstration of speed, to move his side off the bottom of the overall standings.Harris was given one of his toughest races by Ipswich’s Rising Star Danyon Hume who out-gated him when they met - but Harris quickly surged inside on the third bend.Unfortunately, team partner Hans Andersen endured a nightmare evening and failed to score from his three rides.Jordan Jenkins took two outings, and his battling effort to pass King’s Lynn’s Jason Edwards in Heat 15 moved the Panthers above Belle Vue into fourth place on the night, even though Harris lost his unbeaten record to Josh Pickering.Ipswich went on to win the meeting, defeating Sheffield in the Final, and the Witches have now taken over as leaders of the competition at the halfway stage.