Mixed results for Top Yard Boxing Club's talented young twins

Talented Top Yard twins, Amos and Andra Hoyland, were back in action at the Leigh Park Working Mens Club.
By Alan Swann
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
​It was a mixed night for the 12 year-old boxing brothers with Amos winning a tight contest on a split points decision and Andra losing on a close points points verdict, both against fighters from the Sporting Ring Club in Surrey.

Amos started strongly against Reece Johnson. He was too fast and outworked his opponent in the first round, throwing the cleaner shots and landing more combinations to give him an early lead.

Johnson came back in the second round and proved to be the better boxer, countering Amos with good shots after avoiding the pressure the Top Yard lad tried to exert.

Amos Hoyland.Amos Hoyland.
Amos Hoyland.

It was 1-1 going in to the final round, but, after a close first minute, Amos took it away in the last 30 seconds with his constant pressure and cleaner shots to take the decision.

Andra was up against Lyle Seale and he also started well by countering his opponent from long range and making good use of the ring.

Searle fought back in the second round and forced Andra to fall short with his punches

The bout was poised for a final round decider, but instead it got messy with both boxers constantly holding and with Andra appearing to be the more guilty he was docked two points which decided the verdict.

This weekend sees Top Yard’s former national champions Aamir Shirazi and Shae Gowler in the Eastern Counties finals stage of the England Boxing National Youth Championships.

