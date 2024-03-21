Mixed results for local England international bowlers and RIP to bowls stalwarts Ann and Cliff

Local international bowls star Nicky Brett.

​Nicky Brett and Stamford-based Stephen Harris helped England's men regain the title from Scotland by winning all three games, while Nicky's daughter Chloe was in the England women's team that lost possession of the crown to Scotland.

Brett senior is a stalwart of England bowls teams both indoors and outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His recent successes include a gold medal in the bowls triples event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and a bronze medal in the same event in the World Outdoor Championships in Australia in 2023.

Nicky Brett.

Brett teamed up with Judith Forrest to win the mixed pairs title at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in January.

BOWLS IN MOURNING

Local bowls is mourning the sad passing of two county stalwarts in Ann Cooper and Cliff Watson.

Ann, a long-time member of the Yaxley club, was a former Northants Women's Bowling Federation president and captain of the county's Silver Jubilee Vase team for many years. Her funeral was held on Wednesday.

Cliff Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliff, who played for South Ward, Whittlesey Manor and Peterborough & District. served the Northants Bowling Federation administration for almost 30 years and was a life member and former president.