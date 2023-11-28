Milton's 'Tiger' missed the cut in big South African event on the DP World Tour
Williams qualified for the prestigious after winning his first Sunshine Tour event earlier this year.
But he was two over par after two rounds which wasn’t good enough for him to make the weekend action.
Local club results
NENE PARK
Men: Winter League : Division One: 1 Chris Naylor 42pts, 2 Gary Meisel 40, 3 Jack Baxter 40. Division Two: 1 Glenn Forman 42pts 2 Mark Daniels 42, 3 Keith Phillips 37.
Ladies: Nine hole league: 1 Stacey Bell 18pts, 2 Caroline Hall 16, 3 Roz Fridholm 16.
Weekend Winter League: 1 Kate Mann 34pts, 2 Pam Meisel 33, 3 Jane Meredith 31.
Seniors: Stableford: Division One: 1 Philip Norman 33pts, 2 Robert Cutler 32, 3 John Devine 32. Division Two: 1 Raymond Trevor 39pts, 2 Fred Morton 34, 3 Neil Dodd 32.
ELTON FURZE
Seniors: Yellow Tee Stableford: Div 1: 1 Vernon Brown, 2 Steve Albutt, 4 Bryn Woods. Div 2: 1 Stephen Cook, 2 Richard Freeborough, 3 Allen Edwards. Div 3: 1t Chris Caffyn, 2 John Harrison, 3 Roger Allen.