Milton members complete a hat-trick of holes in one inside a week, plus a trial membership and the latest club results

Milton Golf Club members delivered three holes in one in the same week!
Gary White was the latest to land an ace. His moment of glory arrived on the second hole.
He followed Ted Dunn and Ted Hickling as members of Milton’s 2023 ‘Hole in One’ club. They both aced the 16th hole.
TRIAL MEMBERSHIP
Milton have introduced a trial membership scheme covering March-May with full club playing rights available for £270 which includes a smart card worth £20 to be spent at the club.
The club’s full membership year starts in June
Full details from the club website www.pmgc.org.uk or by contacting the club office on 01733 380489 or by e-mail to [email protected],uk
LATEST LOCAL CLUB RESULTS...
NENE PARK
Ladies
9 Hole TW League: 1st Joyce Fisher 20pts, 2nd Liz Norfolk 20, 3 Jae Lester 19.
W/end League: 1st Rosie Stafford 42pts, 2nd Karen Ivens 36, 3rd Stace Bell 32.
Seniors
Texas Scramble: 1st R Trevor, I Knighton & David Hiles net 59, 2nd J Wood, M Gee & Peter Burgoyne 60.
Men
AFH Wealth Management & OoM Rd 1: Div 1: 1st Wayne Meneely net 72, 2nd Chris Hewitt 72, 3rd Iain Caville 82. Div 2: 1st Chris Naylor net 69, 2nd Ben Le 70, 3rd Tien Ngo 70.
ELTON FURZE
Ladies
Stableford: 1st Liz Titheridge, 2nd Trish Crighton, 3rd Elspeth Langsdale