Michelle seeks a four-timer in County Indoor Bowls Finals

Shirley Suffling and Chris Ford are involved in the Northants County Indoor Bowls Finals.

​She has qualified for all three women's events for which she is eligible - singles, pairs and triples - plus the mixed triples and she will be hoping to go one better in the singles having lost in last year's final.

Chris Ford chases a hat-trick of titles - pairs, mixed pairs and mixed triples - and she will be looking to retain the pairs title with county president Shirley Suffling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Harris also qualified in three, but as he is on England duty in Scotland this weekend he has been forced to put substitutes in two of them - pairs and mixed triples - but he will be able to defend the singles title against Richard Allam which has been re-arranged for next Tuesday.

Also defending titles are Elizabeth Wallace in the senior singles and Paul Dalliday and Simon Law in the triples, Tristan Morton having replaced James Harford from last year's successful line-up.

All the winners will represent the county in the national finals at Lincoln from April 24-30.

SUNDAY'S TIMETABLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10.00am

Women's singles: Elizabeth Wallace v Michelle Smith; Men's veterans singles: Martyn Dolby v Kevin Vinter; Mixed pairs: Chris Ford & Adam Warrington v Liz Hext & Cliff Watson.

Noon

Women's pairs: Shirley Suffling & Chris Ford v Viv Afford & Michelle Smith; Men's pairs: Paul Dalliday & Tristan Morton v Stuart Agger (sub for Stephen Harris) & Wayne Morris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.00pm

Men's triples: Paul Dalliday, Simon Law, Tristan Morton v Richard Allam, John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter; Women's senior singles: Elizabeth Wallace v Margaret King; Mixed triples: Chris Ford, Adam Warrington, Michael Humphreys (sub for Stephen Harris) v Ian & Michelle Smith, Tom Newman.

4.00pm