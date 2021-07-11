MEETING POSTPONED All change in the Peterborough Panthers line-up as Ostergaard climbs to number one, but Monday meeting with Sheffield is OFF

Chris Harris will ride at reserve in the next Panthers meeting.

The club took the early decision to postpone because the Showground track is still sodden after Friday’s night torrential rainfall.

Club staff had already pumped over 150 tonnes of water off the East of England Arena circuit, but this has left the track extremely soft and unlikely to take any more rain.

And with heavy downpours predicted tomorrow the decision to postpone was taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panthers will be back in action on Monday July 19 in a big top-of-the-table clash with Belle Vue.

Meanhile club legend Ulrich Ostergaard has rocketed from reserve to number one in the new set of averages after a stunning two months back with the club.

Teenage ace Jordan Palin has thanked Ostergaard for his help and support in the reserve spot – along with the rest of the Crendon Panthers.

Palin said: “The rest of the lads have been great with me and it’s been brilliant to go out in Heat 2 with Ulrich as he’s been amazing.