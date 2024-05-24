Conor O'Brien with Sensei Jamie Johannes, owner, founder and chief instructor at Inspired Martial Arts.

​Inspired Martial Arts Club have a new regional kickboxing champion – and he’s just seven years old!

And it’s not even his first major martial arts achievement as the tiny terror won ‘Top Fighter’ awards within the World Kickboxing Organisation (WKO) in 2022 and 2023 with a hat-trick seemingly well within his grasp this year.

The youngster. who attends Woodston Primary School, was in Rotherham to earn his latest success at the WKO’s ‘Revenge or Repeat Show.’

He had to undertake five rounds of ‘Light Contact’ Kickboxing, to earn his regional title, a win that left his instructors delighted.

One of the club’s head instructors Amy Trower said: “Conor fought as hard as he could to make all his hard work pay off!

"And the excitement in his face at just seven years-old when his arm was raised was a proud moment for not only him, but for us as a club and his coaches.”

"Conor is a keen fighter and has attended various competitions in the last three years. He was just four when he took part in his first competition. Starting with standard points fighting, Conor is broadening his knowledge and skills in fighting, by attending the ring sports events, as well as the tatami (mat sports) events.”

In February, the child star attended a two-day section of the WKO for the English Open Championships and competed in various categories, well enough to bring home some medals.

He won a gold in ‘Light Contact Kickboxing’, ‘Sport Boxing’, and ‘Low Kick’, as well as silver medals in ‘Points Fighting, Hands Only and Feet Only Points Sparring, and Box Lite categories’, and he narrowly missed the silver in ‘Light Continuous Mat Sports’, but still collected a creditable bronze medal.

As a result of this, his fight in ‘Light Contact’ got nominated for the repeat fight for the Regional Title, which he won in Rotherham.

"This is an incredible achievement,” Trower added. “And it’s left Conor eager to learn and to continue to take his fighting to new levels.”

The city’s Inspired Martial Arts Club is based at 4 Phorpres Close, Hampton, Peterborough, PE7 8FZ.