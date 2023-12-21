Meet Minio the magnificent ultra-marathon runner and PANVAC meeting report

​Not only did Migliorini finish first, but he also set a new course record of 4:29.30 on the multi-terrain course.

PANVAC distance running addicts Dave Coulter and David Marr were also in action with Coulter completing his 165th race of marathon distance or over. This time he settled for just the 26.2 miles, finishing 17th in 4:28.33.

Marr contented himself with the half marathon, placing seventh with a 1:45.41 clocking

The event also featured a 5km race in which Bushfield’s Chris Hopewell finished third in a time of 26.54.

THROWS OPEN

Simon Achurch won both the discus and shot at Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Winter Throws Open at the Embankment.

Achurch threw the discus 31.73m, with his best shot effort travelling a distance of 10.48m.

Over 70s Kevin Bates and Tim Needham were also in action, and Bates’ discus sailed 25.37m, his longest throw of the year. Despite this Needham pipped him with a throw of 27.83m.