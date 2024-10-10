Lisa Jane Lait is pictured with helpers and organisers at the joint Peterborough Cycling Club/Fenland Clarion Club Hill Climb event.

Matt Garfield won the joint Peterborough Cycling Club and Fenland Clarion Hill Climb event at Steadfold Lane in Ketton.

The Peterborough CC man completed his first climb in 3:45 and knocked another second off on his second ascent to win by a clear margin.

Karl Grundy pipped Fenland Clarion team-mate Phil Merritt to second place by just two seconds.

Dave Hallam. also from Fenland Clarion was fourth in 4: 46 with Peterborough CC’s Lisa Jane Lait an impressive fifth on her return to competitive cycling after a long absence in 5:44.