Action from City of Peterborough (red) v Barford Tigers. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was an upsetting and emotional end to the game, but prompt action from players on both sides, plus the availability of a defibrillator at the venue, delivered a pleasing outcome much to the relief of a large crowd and the clubs.

Paramedics were also quickly on the scene and the umpire was conscious and talking when he was taken to hospital.

City issued a statement after the game. It read: ‘We would like to thank everyone involved who supported the umpire and ensured he was given medical attention as soon as possible.

"This included club members, our players and Barford Tigers players who all acted quickly, professionally, and respectfully.

"We are pleased to report that the umpire is now in a stable condition in hospital, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Players on both sides were seen attending to the umpire before paramedics arrived. There was a medical professional in the Barford side.

For the record City led 2-1 at the time of the abandonment with two short corner strikes from Joe Finding.

A slick Barford side had taken the lead early on in an entertaining contest which included some fine goalkeeping at both ends with City’s Cameron Goodey making a remarkable save in the second minute.

City, who are bottom of the early-season table, are at home again this Sunday to Norwich City (2pm).

City of Peterborough Ladies are also propping up the East Premier Division after a 3-2 weekend loss at Upminster.

Tierney Augustine and Eva Stones scored the goals for a team who have lost their first three fixtures ahead of a home game against Dereham on Saturday (1pm).

City seconds claimed a creditable 2-2 home draw with Ipswich seconds in Division One thanks to goals from youngster Ruby Hynes and Archie Radjenovic.

The thirds dropped points for the first time, losing 4-0 at Division Two leaders St Neots.

The men’s second team continued their strong start to the Division One season, a 3-2 win over Cambridge made it 10 points from four matches. Dan Barkworth, Ethan Pearson and Josh Morley scored the goals.

City fifths are perfect and top of Division Three after securing a fourth straight win.

They won 2-0 at Cambridge Nomads with goals from Harry Raybould and Nathan Rozario.

The seventh team came from 5-3 down to beat Ely 5-4 in Division Five as Wayne Humphreys bagged a hat-trick. David Simpson scored twice.

City saw four junior teams win National Cup matches including the under 14 boys who won 14-0 against Pelicans.

Ollie Drake scored four with Fletcher (3), Raybould (2), German (2), Cox (2) and McCoy also on target.