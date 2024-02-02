Simon Fell.

​The Stamford-based Peterborough & Nene Valley AC veteran clocked an impressive time of 9:36.97 to win the race by nearly 13 seconds.

Sean Beard also travelled to the South Yorkshire venue and finished sixth in the over 55 race in a time of 11:26.81.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Dalton finished fifth in the over 40 British Masters Indoor Pentathlon which also took place in Sheffield.

The PANVAC multi-eventer accumulated 2168 points.

His most successful event was the 60m hurdles in which he finished third in a time of 10.07.

HYDE PARK

Dave Knighton placed 79th in the popular Serpentine 5k held in London's Hyde Park

The PANVAC veteran clocked 19.26 and finished as fifth over 60.

SOUTHERN X COUNTRY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC youngster Louie Hemmings enjoyed a fine run in the Southern Cross Country Championship in Beckenham, Kent.

Running in the under 15 race, the 13 year-old placed 14th in a 181-strong field.

His sister Lottie also had a good day finishing 43rd In the under 20 race.

LONDON INDOOR

The London Indoor Games at Lee Valley proved a happy hunting ground for PANVAC’s Max Roe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The under 20 ran a 8.23 60m hurdles personal best (PB) to go sixth in the national rankings for his age group.

Jack Wheatley was just 100th of a second outside his PB when clocking 7.35 in the 60m.

Extraordinarily the PANVAC under 20 repeated his frustrating feat when he also finished 100th of a second outside his indoor 60m hurdles PB with a time of 8.36.

Under 17 Finlay Donald ran a 55.06 400m, while brothers Harry Friend and Samuel Friend clocked 56.18 and 56.72 respectively

Elizabeth Taylor was timed at 60.03 in the 400m.

FROSTBITE LEAGUE

The scheduled race on Sunday, February 4 at Nene Park has been postponed because of ongoing work at the venue.