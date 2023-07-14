Masters domination from PANVAC and results from King's Lynn, Thurlby, Eye, Chelmsford and Holkham Hall

Hannah Knight finished second in Thurlby. Photo: David Lowndes.

​With the men and the ladies dominating the fixture, the highlight of the night came in the final event, the 4 x 200m relay.

PANVAC secured maximum points finishing first over 35s and first over 50s team, but the big surprise came as the over 50 team of Tracy Barnes, Ros Loutit, Judith Jagger and Wendy Day held off the over 35 team in the final straight, despite former British Masters 200m gold medalist Claire Smith running a storming last leg in pursuit of a fast finishing Day.

The PANVAC men also won maximum points in the relays, but there was more order to it as the over 35s finished 10 seconds up on the over 50s.

Julian Smith ran well in King's Lynn. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was not much that the men didn't win with Iain Mclaughlan first in the over 35 100m and Matthew Parsons first in the 400m in the same age group. Julian Smith comfortably won the over 50 200m & 400m races.

It was a clean sweep across the 1,500m with Phil Martin first over 35 in 4:31.3, Dave Neal first over 50 in 5:08.9, with Barry Warne the leading over 60 with a time of 5:55.2.

Tim Clough only took up race walking last year, but has made giant strides in a short period of time. After winning the 2,000m walk in 11:57.1 he now finds himself third in the national over 50 rankings.

Pete Brantom won the B walk and Karl Eve was victorious in the over 50 high jump and javelin.

Team captain Claire Smith won the over 35 100m, 400m and high jump.

Wendy Day won the over 50 100m and 400m on a memorable club debut. Smith posted times of 15.6 for the 100m and 73.1 for the 400m.

Betty Gash took first place in the over 60 400m and 1,500m while Ros Loutit won the over 50 1,500m in a time of 5:42.1.

Away from the track Andrea Jenkins and Sally Pusey both won their hammer and javelin competitions, while Judith Jagger took top spot in the over 60 javelin and over 50 triple jump.

With the final League fixture taking place at The Embankment track on August 1, only a complete disaster can stop PANVAC winning both the men's and ladies competitions before heading off to Bedford for the September finals.

Results: Men: 1 Peterborough & Nene Valley 161pts, 2 Ryston Runners AC 149 pts, 3 West Norfolk AC 143pts, 4 Corby AC 0pts.

Overall: 1 Peterborough & Nene Valley 477pts, 2 Ryston Runners 440pts, 3 West Norfolk 375pts, 4 Corby AC 140pts

Ladies: 1 Peterborough & Nene Valley 169pts, 2 Ryston Runners AC 159 pts, 3 West Norfolk AC 82pts, 4 Corby AC 0pts.

Overall: 1 Peterborough & Nene Valley 492pts, 2 Ryston Runners 415pts, 3 West Norfolk AC 207pts, 4 Corby AC 82pts.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

PANVAC finished fifth in their fixture at Chelmsford.

Angus Bowling won the pole vault with a leap of 4.40m.

Jessica Dixon-Walker ran 15.8 for second place in the 100m hurdles, while Louise Hirst was only two centimetres off her personal best (PB) when taking second place in the long jump with a distance of 5.23m.

Andrea Jenkins threw 44.02m for second place in the hammer.

In the absence of specialist throwers, sprinters James Marsh & Ben Ball took on the javelin, discus and shot with Ball also having time to finish as runner-up in the B 100m in a time of 11.5.

Elizabeth Taylor, a 400m specialist, and Nichola Gibson moved up to the 800m clocking times of 2:21.9 and 2:33.6 respectively.

OPEN MEETING

Brothers Isaac & Noah Fell both ran PBs in an 800m at Nuneaton.

Under 20 Isaac clocked 2:11 30, while his younger brother Noah, who races in the under 17 age group, crossed the line in 2:35 63.

THURLBY 10k

City clubs provided three of the first four ladies.

The hilly course is always a challenge for local athletes more accustomed to running on the flat, but Yaxley's Abi Kefford was more than equal to her task finishing as first lady in a time of 40.49.

PANVAC'S Hannah Knight finished second in 42:15 with clubmate Alison Staines fourth in 44.49.

Werrington's Jack Green finished third with a time of 34.25, although well behind former PANVAC star Josh McCrae and race winner Joe Wilkinson of Bingley Harriers.

City-based Hunts AC runner Dylan Tomaselli placed fifth in 34:54.

PANVAC under 15 Toby Staines was a comfortable winner of the junior 3km race.

EYE 5 MILE

PANVAC's Lottie Hemmings was first lady, clocking 35.46 for a comfortable win.

Steve Wilkinson, also of PANVAC, took third spot in the men's race with a 28.31 clocking. Yaxley's Danny Snipe was seven seconds back in fourth and Bushfield's Brian Corleys and Raf Mazzarella of Eye made the top 10.

HOLKHAM 10k

Thirty nine Werrington Joggers were at Holkham Hall.

Their first athlete home was 25th-placed David Mackman in 45.51 as Martin Stevens clocked 47.08 for 35th.