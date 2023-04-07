Masters athletes were born to run in Torun event and local race round-up

David Marr, Daryl Coulter and Paul Parkin.

​It therefore seemed appropriate that a trio who were born to run should find themselves in the Polish city of Torun to take part in the World Masters Half Marathon Championship.

They all acquitted themselves well, with Coulter leading the way in 1:42:19 and finishing as 30th over 50. Marr was close behind in 1:44:05 finishing as 32nd over 50. Coulter and Marr just missed out on medals with the British over 50s team finishing 4th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkin was hampered by a chest infection, but battled away to finish as 19th over 55 in 1:45:13.

ROAD RELAYS

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC missed out on qualification for the National Road Relays after finishing 34th in the South of England Relays.

The first 25 clubs go through to the national championships, and PANVAC were tantalisingly close to breaking into this group throughout the event, moving up to 31st with just one leg to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was divided into six 4.8km legs and six 7.2 kilometre legs.

Steve Wilkinson ran the quickest short leg in 16.11, while Stuart Haw’s 22.52 was the fastest long leg.

EMBANKMENT EVENT

PANVAC hosted a sprints and middle distance track meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Ball was the quickest PANVAC 100m runner with an 11.32 clocking. Ball also ran 23.27 in the 200m.

Sienna Slater was the quickest girl over 100m with a time of 12.93. Under 15 Charlotte Smith ran an impressive 13.18.

Craig Al-Rousi was the speediest of the PANVAC 800m athletes with a time of 2:09.99. Under 17 Faith Perkins clocked 2:30.81 to finish 10 seconds up on her mum Wendy.

Ellie Odlin recorded a 62.95 400m while Kobe Tong impressed with a time of 56.10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Bush completed the 400m in 59.02. It was his first race in two years after a very nasty achilles injury.

Under 18 Edward Judd won the 300m with a time of 38.47.

Meghan Cornwell (U17) was the speediest girl in the 300m, clocking 44.41.

Veteran spouses Julian and Claire Smith clocked 40.87 and 44.68 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 13 Finlay Smith ran a 5:14.63 1,500m personal best (PB) with under 15 Louie Hemmings clocking 4:40.07

Kai Chilvers was the fastest PANVAC 1,500m runner with a time of 4:15.14. Hannah Knight was the fastest lady with a time of 5.05.48.

ROUND-UP

Eye's Sam Cullen finished as 6th lady in the Sandy 10. Cullen clocked 1:05.11, taking the over 35 prize in a competitive race. Werrington Jogger Ann Wood was the first over 60 lady home in 1:16.19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bushfield Jogger Jason Bishop ran a 3:07.24 PB in the Brighton Marathon at the weekend.