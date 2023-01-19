Kirk Brawn, Steve Hall and Simon Fell with North Midlands team awards.

The squad has dominated the league from start to finish, and as well as picking up the winners' trophy Kirk Brawn and Steve Hall collected awards for winning their age groups.

The PANVAC team had won their previous three league fixtures, but were narrowly beaten into second place by Holme Pierrepont Running Club on Saturday.

It made no difference to the overall standings and the PANVAC squad were able to celebrate a highly successful season

Brawn was named over 45s runner of the series with Hall taking the over 50s title. The winning duo were joined on the podium for the team award by Simon Fell.

On the day the PANVAC team was led home by 11th placed Nathan Bunting, ahead of Dan Lewis in 22nd and 38th placed Fell The men's senior team ended the season in sixth place.

Although the PANVAC ladies didnt field enough runners for a full team, there were good runs from Chloe Tyler who finished fifth and 11th placed Gemma Holloway.

Finlay, an RAF Sergeant, also finished fifth in the midweek annual Sir Sefton Branker Cross Country race. The event provides an opportunity for teams from the various public services to compete against each other, and Tyler was the second RAF runner over the line.

Every time there is a race in March it's guaranteed to be blowing a gale.

Sunday's Frostbite League race was no exception, as an icy cold northerly wind battered the 350 plus runners on the flat Fenland course.

Partly on road, but with most of the five-mile circuit on uneven farm tracks and muddy fields there was no perfect footwear option with the runners being compromised on the tarmac sections by the mud clogged tread on their shoes.

As has been his way throughout the series, Orton based Hunt's AC speedster Isaac Ellard won the race by a country mile.

Four other local men made the top 20, with Bushfields Brian Corley enjoying a fine run to finish seventh. Jordan Buttigieg of Yaxley placed 11th, with Werrington's Jack Green 13th and John Pike of PANVAC 18th.

Thorney AC supplied the first two locals in the ladies race with Zion Djumbe 12th and Kelly Maddy 13th. PANVAC's Alison Staines was just behind in 14th.

It was Thorney all the way in the junior race with Tobias Goodwin finishing second, two places ahead of his brother Elijah.

Their Thorney team mate Rosie Ackerman was the second girl home, with PANVAC's Izzy Hurn fifth and Elisa Berisha of Yaxley seventh. Bushfield's Jack Pettman placed seventh in the boys' race.

Both junior and men's races were won by Hunts AC, and with four of the six races completed now almost certain that they will again be the league champions in both competitions.

Yaxley, who fielded an impressive 50 runners amongst the 363 finishers in the senior race, were 4th on the day and are also 4th overall in the league.Thorney were fourth in the junior race, and are also placed fourth in the league standings. PANVAC who finished sixth day are third overall

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC youngsters were amongst the medalists in Saturday's Lincolnshire Schools Cross Country Championships held at a wet and windy Burghley Park.

Pride of place went to Bourne Grammar School pupil Harry Hewitt who won senior boys' gold, while there were silvers in the intermediate boy's race for Ted Ash, a pupil at Bourne Academy, and in the junior race for Louie Hemmings of Spalding Grammar.

A second Bourne Grammar pupil Finlay Smith took bronze in the minor boys race.Seb Beedell of Bourne Grammar ran well placing fifth senior boy.

Erin Cox won bronze in the senior girls race making it three medals for Bourne Grammar with Lottie Hemmings of Spalding High School fifth and Hannah Taylor of Bourne Grammar sixth.

PANVAC boasted three top 10 finishers in the intermediate girls race with Evie Hemmings of Spalding High fourth, Bourne Grammar's Faith Perkins sixth and Lola Gaches ninth. Stamford School’s Isaac Fell was ninth senior boy.

The Cambridgeshire Schools Championships were also held on Saturday, at a similarly wet at windy Priory Park in St Neots.

Again PANVAC athletes were to the fore with Erin Walker winning silver in the junior girls race and older sister Olivia Walker taking senior girls bronze. The Walker sisters are students at Arthur Mellows Village College.

Joseph Reindel of Nene Park Academy finished as seventh senior boy while Elizabeth Eames of Prince William School in Oundle was ninth senior girl.

Sir Harry Smith Community College schoolboy Tobias Goodwin placed seventh in the intermediate boys race, one place ahead of Kings School's Felix Bowling.

Rosie Ackerman of Thorney Runners and Kings School finished sixth junior girl.Hunts AC's Hampton Gardens athlete Lewis Wiles finished ninth senior boy while Kings Schools Monty Wood Davis placed 10th in the minor boys race two spots behind Leo Howard of Hunts AC.

Lola Fletcher pf Hunts AC and Arthur Mellows Village College was the seventh intermediate girl home.

The Peterborough Schools junior and intermediate girls teams were the most successful of the various age groups both finishing second.