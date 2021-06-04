‘Master-ful’ display from Peterborough Nene Valley’s ageing aces

James McDonald (2) won the one-mile walk event at the Easter Masters event at the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

And the frustration of the 2020 season being wiped out was soon forgotten, as the men secured a comfortable win in the 2021 curtain raiser at the Embankment track.

The ladies finished third, but with several key athletes missing this fixture they are likely to improve as the season goes on.

The men made a clean sweep of the 800m races with Russell Dowers clocking 2:15.00 to gain maximum points in the over 35 race. Phil Martin, who was running as a non-scorer, was first over the line in 2:09.8.

Julian Smith in action at the Easterm Masters event at the Embankment. He won two events. Photo: David Lowndes.

Andrew Robson was a comfortable winner in the over 50s race, as was Barry Warne in the over 60s competition.

Julian Smith doubled up to win the over 50s 100m and 400m in times of 12.5 and 59.5. World and European Masters medalist Dave Brown coasted to first place in the over 35s 400m with a 53.3 clocking.

James McDonald and Pete Brantom were first A string and B string athletes home in the one mile walk. The event featured three top grade judges and a plethora of yellow cards, though fortunately there were no disqualifications.

The Peterborough Nene Valley domination continued away from the track with Sean Reidy claiming success in the over 35 long jump and triple jump.

The throwing events proved hugely profitable for the host club with Simon Achurch and Karl Eve doing the double in the over 35s and over 50s hammer and discus. Tim Needham won the over 60s hammer with 27.57m.

There were no lack of track wins for the ladies.

Claire Smith with a 13.4 clocking and Alison Dunphy with 15.8 were victorious in the over 35s and over 50s 100m races. Smith also won her 400m race while Dunphy gained maximum points in the 800m as well as the long jump.

Sally Pusey was a winner in both the over 50 hammer and discus, while Gemma Skells, Kay Gibson and Andrea Jenkins all scored well while each filling as many events as possible.

The next fixture takes place on Wednesday June 30 at Kings Lynn.

Scores: Men: Peterborough and Nene Valley AC 115, Royston Runners 99, West Norfolk AC 82, Corby AC 24.