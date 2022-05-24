The winning East Over 65s hockey team. Ruth Swann is front row, second left, while Liz Dakin is back row, second left.

Defender Dakin and striker Swann played key roles in four unbeaten games as East & London pipped the North on goal difference to the title.

The East drew 0-0 with the North and 1-1 with the South on Saturday before claiming crucial wins against the West (2-0) and the Midlands (1-0) on Sunday at the Abbeydale Sports Centre.

The powerful North team had to beat West by two goals in the final match of the weekend to force a tie at the top, but could only win 2-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hillsdon

Swann, who was making her East & London debut and also represents Beccles (Suffolk) Hockey Club, claimed two assists and played well enough to be recommended for the next England trials.

City of Peterborough pair, defenders Paul Hillsdon and Chris Burden, finished with runners-up medals from the regional men’s over 35 tournament at Nottingham.

East came agonisingly close to winning the event, but conceded a penalty corner goal 30 seconds from time to lose 2-1 to the North West, the eventual winners.